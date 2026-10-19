UAE delegation concludes China visit exploring strategic partnerships in energy, advanced technologies, sustainable transport

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A United Arab Emirates delegation, led by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has concluded a five-day working visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the visit, the delegation held discussions with leading Chinese companies on opportunities to strengthen cooperation in advanced energy technologies, energy storage systems and electric mobility, while exploring investment and technology partnerships that support the development, efficiency and sustainability of the UAE's energy and transport sectors.

The delegation included representatives of Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and AD Ports Group. The visit aimed to expand cooperation with leading Chinese companies across strategic sectors, gain insights into the latest technological developments, and explore opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange and the transfer of expertise in areas of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Al Olama chaired a roundtable in Shanghai with representatives of leading Chinese companies. The roundtable explored opportunities for cooperation and investment in clean energy, hydrogen, nuclear energy, energy storage and smart mobility, as well as the development of joint projects, technology transfer and attracting Chinese investment to the UAE.

The UAE delegation also visited the Port of Shanghai, where it learned about the advanced technologies used at the Yangshan Port Phase IV container terminal, including smart operating systems, autonomous equipment and digital solutions for managing port operations.

The delegation also discussed opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in smart ports, digital transformation and improving operational efficiency, contributing to the development of logistics infrastructure and enhancing its sustainability.

The visit also included meetings with several leading Chinese companies, where the delegation discussed opportunities to cooperate on the development of energy storage technologies, advanced batteries and electric mobility solutions, as well as their potential deployment in the UAE to improve energy efficiency and enhance the sustainability of the transport sector.

The delegation explored the latest technological solutions and applications, including battery energy storage systems, advanced electric vehicle platforms, mobile charging robots, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, as well as technologies for powering vessels and ports with electricity.

The visit focused on exploring opportunities to leverage these technologies to develop the UAE's energy system, enhance its resilience and ability to meet growing demand, and expand electric mobility applications across road and maritime transport and logistics. It also explored investment and technology partnerships that can help translate innovative solutions into practical applications tailored to the needs of the UAE market.

Al Olama said that the UAE continues to strengthen its international partnerships with leading companies in technology and advanced industries, supporting its efforts to develop a more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy system and enhance integration across the energy, transport, investment and technology sectors.

He noted that energy storage technologies and advanced batteries are key enablers of modern energy systems, improving their efficiency and ability to meet growing demand, while also supporting the wider adoption of electric transport and the development of sustainable solutions for the logistics and maritime sectors.

He added, "We are committed to developing international partnerships that support the deployment of energy storage technologies and electric mobility solutions in the UAE. This visit provides an opportunity to explore the latest solutions and assess their potential application in ways that address our needs, improve energy efficiency and support the sustainability of the transport sector."

The participation of government, investment and operating entities in the delegation reflects the UAE's integrated approach to identifying strategic opportunities and connecting technological developments with the practical needs of vital sectors. This approach contributes to assessing cooperation and investment opportunities and developing practical applications for advanced technologies.

The visit is part of the UAE's efforts to expand its international partnerships across strategic sectors, leverage global expertise and technologies to develop energy and transport solutions, and strengthen opportunities for investment and innovation, supporting the competitiveness of the national economy and the UAE's goals for energy efficiency and sustainability.