Rashed Al Mulla continues to make history in Aquabike Freestyle

OLBIA, Italy, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati champion Rashed Al Mulla, representing Team Abu Dhabi, has claimed his seventh UIM Aquabike World Championship title in the Freestyle category after winning the second and final round of the championship, which concluded yesterday evening in Olbia, Italy, adding another remarkable achievement to the UAE's record of success in international marine sports.

Al Mulla completed the championship with a perfect score of 100 points, securing 50 points in the opening round in Shanghai, China, and another 50 points in the final round in Italy. His outstanding performances throughout both rounds reaffirmed his dominance in the Freestyle category and his well-deserved world championship triumph.

The achievement followed a series of exceptional performances across the two rounds, during which Al Mulla demonstrated outstanding technical skills and remarkable precision in executing complex aerial manoeuvres and spectacular jumps. His consistency, balance and control enabled him to win both rounds and claim the overall world championship crown.

His seventh world title marks another significant milestone in an illustrious career filled with international achievements. Through his consistent success, Al Mulla has continued to raise the UAE flag on the global stage, strengthening the country's presence on international podiums.

The latest achievement reflects the continued support provided to Team Abu Dhabi by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, as well as the ongoing efforts to create an ideal technical and competitive environment for its athletes, enabling them to excel and achieve outstanding results in major international championships.