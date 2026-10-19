Zayed bin Mohamed issues resolution appointing Marwah Fadel as the first Director-General of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has issued a resolution appointing Marwah Fadel as the Authority’s first Director-General.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in implementation of the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently issued a resolution establishing the Community-Managed Virtual Authority under the Presidential Court.

The Authority draws inspiration from the approach of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Authority’s work is based on community participation and the periodic assignment of executive management responsibilities to members of the community with relevant skills and competencies in accordance with controls and criteria approved by the Chairman of the Authority. This is aimed at ensuring the positive impact for which the Authority was established while aligning its work with national priorities.

Marwah Fadel, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Emirates Foundation, has multidisciplinary professional experience in media and strategic communications, gained through her career in the Abu Dhabi Government, the private sector, and the federal government. She has contributed to content development and creation, as well as narrative development for institutions and national initiatives.

She holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Public Relations and is a member of the fourth cohort of the UAE National Experts Programme’s media track, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to develop and empower specialised national expertise to contribute to advancing the UAE’s future-focused sectors.

She has also participated in a number of advanced executive programmes at prestigious international academic institutions, focusing on leadership, strategic thinking, and innovation, further strengthening her expertise in bridging vision with institutional implementation.