National Media Authority holds first Zero Bureaucracy Customer Council for publishing sector

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) organised its first Zero Bureaucracy Customer Council for the publishing sector to hear customers' views and suggestions and explore opportunities to simplify procedures and improve services, facilitating transactions, enhancing the customer experience and supporting business growth.

The council provided an interactive platform to discuss customers' experiences with the Authority's services, the challenges they face and opportunities to reduce requirements and simplify procedures, helping to identify priorities for improvement based on customers' needs.

Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority, affirmed that engaging customers in service development is a fundamental pillar of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, translating the needs of the publishing sector into tangible improvements that enhance procedural efficiency and speed up service delivery.

She said, "We view the development of publishing sector services as part of our efforts to create an enabling environment for the knowledge and creative industries, giving professionals in the sector more time to develop their businesses and produce content that enriches society. We want customers to experience the impact of these improvements through clearer requirements, easier access to services and faster service delivery."

Al Suwaidi added, "Guided by the UAE Government's vision to develop proactive, seamless and customer-centric services, we are working to integrate artificial intelligence into publishing sector services and launch AI-assisted services that simplify procedures, reduce requirements and accelerate transactions. We are keen to ensure that customers' suggestions contribute to the design of these services, ensuring they meet their needs and support business growth."

Maitha Al Suwaidi explained that customer councils help translate feedback and suggestions into actionable priorities and monitor the impact of improvements on customer experience, strengthening customers' participation in service development and evaluating service efficiency.