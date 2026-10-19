Fourth Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit opened today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Resilience for a Sustainable Future", under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The two-day summit, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, brings together leading policymakers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and experts from the region and around the world.

The summit focuses on four key themes: "Global Leadership & Strategic Governance"; "AI, Digital Innovation & Future Economies"; "Impact, ESG & Sustainability Leadership"; and "Stewardship", which focuses on creating long-term value by balancing economic growth, environmental responsibility, social progress and resilient governance.

The summit's agenda features high-level leadership dialogues, ministerial conversations, executive exchanges, interactive discussions and global case studies examining the decisions shaping the future and exploring ways to build economies, institutions, businesses and communities capable of thriving amid change and creating lasting value for future generations.