GCC Ministerial Committee for Postal and Telecommunications Affairs holds 30th meeting

MANAMA, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The GCC Ministerial Committee for Postal and Telecommunications Affairs held its 30th meeting on Sunday in Manama, chaired by Dr. Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain and Chairman of the current session.

The meeting was attended by GCC telecommunications ministers and representatives of the relevant postal authorities in member states. The GCC General Secretariat was represented by Khalid Ali Salem Al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, on behalf of Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the postal, telecommunications and space sectors, including guidelines for handling dangerous goods within GCC postal networks, reducing risks linked to digital services and social media, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunications and information technology.