McNulty wins Veneto Classic as UAE Team Emirates-XRG ends season with 78 victories

CAPITALS, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG brought the curtain down on their 2026 season in style as Brandon McNulty powered to a solo victory at the Veneto Classic in Italy, with teammate Pavel Sivakov taking an impressive third place. The victory brought UAE Team Emirates-XRG's final tally for the season to 78 victories, while Australian rider Jay Vine finished second at the Chrono des Nations in France.

The victory marked McNulty's first success in the rainbow jersey since becoming world road race champion in Montréal last month, adding another achievement to the team's record in a challenging year marked by crashes, injuries and periods without several key riders.

On a demanding course between Cittadella and Bassano del Grappa, featuring repeated ascents of the cobbled La Tisa climb and the steep gravel slopes of Diesel Farm, McNulty and his crew were among the main protagonists throughout an aggressive afternoon of racing.

The world champion put his time trialling strength to full use on the run towards Bassano del Grappa, eventually crossing the finish line alone in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 57 seconds, 1 minute and 6 seconds ahead of second-placed Anthon Charmig. Sivakov secured third place, 1 minute and 32 seconds behind, ensuring UAE Team Emirates-XRG ended its final race with two riders among the top three.

Meanwhile, in France, Jay Vine rounded off his season with an impressive second place at the Chrono des Nations, one of the calendar's most prestigious individual time trials. The Australian produced a strong ride over the 45.4km course around Les Herbiers.

Vine finished 2’11” behind reigning world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), with Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling) completing the podium, 2’28” behind.

Evenepoel recorded a time of 49:53.68. For Vine, it marked a remarkable third consecutive runner-up finish at the event, underlining his status among the leading time trial specialists in the peloton, as UAE Team Emirates-XRG concluded its season with strong individual and team results.