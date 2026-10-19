Abu Dhabi to host Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards 2026 at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl on 20th and 21st October.

Organised by QnA International, the summit will bring together leading human resources officials, people management leaders and policymakers on an exclusive regional platform dedicated to human resources in the government sector. The business-to-business summit will be held under the theme "The Era of Opportunities: Exploring New Realities of the World of Work".

The Summit will provide public sector leaders with a platform to exchange practical insights, review existing practices and explore ways to elevate the role of government human resources beyond traditional administrative functions. The focus will be on positioning HR as a strategic driver of institutional performance, national talent development and sustainable value for society.

The summit's key themes include AI at the core of the workforce, the intelligent agent, workforce intelligence, trust, talent and resilience, reflecting the shifts expected to shape the future of government work across the region.