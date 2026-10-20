Spain floods kill four, trigger emergency measures across Mediterranean regions

MADRID, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- At least four people were killed today as a result of heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Spain’s Mediterranean region.

Spanish national radio and television public broadcaster (RTVE) reported that rescue teams saved dozens of people who had been stranded, some on rooftops, in flooded buildings or in vehicles.

Floodwaters inundated numerous roads, homes and campsites in the Valencia and Alicante regions, while flooding also struck the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza.

The regional government declared the second-highest emergency level, and classes were suspended in more than 40 municipalities in the Valencia and Alicante regions.