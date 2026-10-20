Ebola kills 4,561 in DR Congo, Kenya cases rise to 8

KINSHASA, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced that the death toll from the Ebola virus has risen to 4,561 out of 9,455 confirmed cases as of 17th October, with a case fatality rate of 48.2 percent.

In Kenya, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to eight after a new infection was detected in a man believed to have been exposed to the country's first Ebola patient, according to Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth.

Amoth said that 38 people were tested, with one returning a positive result, while health authorities continue contact tracing efforts.

Kenya confirmed its first case of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola earlier this month in a patient who subsequently died after travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo through Uganda.

The outbreak has raised regional concerns as there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned of the risk of the virus spreading to neighbouring countries.