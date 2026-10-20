OpenAI plans to develop AI-powered humanoid robots

WASHINGTON, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI is preparing to enter the field of humanoid robotics, aiming to bring artificial intelligence into the physical world.

The company's CEO, Sam Altman, said the biggest challenge lies in developing the robot's "brain" to enable it to understand the real world, make decisions and perform tasks accurately, noting that a humanlike design is well suited to environments built for people.

OpenAI has not disclosed the robot's final design or the specific tasks it will perform. However, the company is recruiting specialists to develop AI systems and motion control technologies that will enable robots to interact with the physical world.

The company aims to develop general-purpose robots capable of performing a wide range of tasks, with a longer-term vision of personal robots that can assist people in their daily lives. Achieving this will require systems capable of understanding their surroundings and responding to unexpected situations efficiently and safely.