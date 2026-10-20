Japan launches spacecraft to mysterious moons of Mars

TOKYO, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A Japanese spacecraft rocketed towards Mars on Tuesday on a quest to explore its mysterious moons and bring back samples.

Five of the world's space agencies joined forces for the five-year mission that will attempt to land a robotic prospector plus a rover on Phobos, the larger and closer of Mars' two pint-sized moons.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is leading the bold sampling effort, launched the spacecraft before dawn from the country's main spaceport on Tanegashima Island.