WETEX 2026 explores innovative solutions to enhance water security, resource sustainability

DUBAI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The global water equation is evolving, driven by climate change, urban growth and rising demand. Water security is no longer solely about increasing supply; it also depends on cities’ ability to diversify water sources, recover and reuse water, reduce losses and operate networks efficiently under growing climatic and operational pressures.

The World Bank warned that, under current water management policies and projected climate scenarios, urban water availability could decline by up to two-thirds by 2050, compared with 2015 levels. This underscores the urgent need for alternative water sources and more resilient infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), kicks off today and runs for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing the latest solutions in water production, desalination, wastewater treatment and water reuse, alongside smart networks, leak detection technologies and resource management.

“Enhancing water security requires an integrated approach that diversifies water sources, improves water-use efficiency, invests in technologies that reduce the energy required for desalination, minimises losses, expands water reuse and strengthens network resilience. WETEX provides a global platform for technology providers, utilities, investors and decision-makers to showcase solutions and connect innovation with investment and implementation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

He said that this supports the development of a more efficient, sustainable and resilient water ecosystem that keeps pace with growth and preserves resources for current and future generations.

While desalination has traditionally been associated with high energy consumption, advances in reverse-osmosis (RO) technology, high-efficiency membranes and pumps, and the growing use of clean energy are transforming the sector. Seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) generally consumes less energy than multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation.

DEWA’s Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant project exemplifies this shift. With a planned production capacity of 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), it is among the world’s largest SWRO projects.

By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of its desalinated water using a combination of clean energy and waste heat.

Alongside expanding water supply, water reuse is emerging as an effective way to ease pressure on conventional water resources.

The World Bank estimates that municipal and industrial water reuse could increase eightfold worldwide by 2040, reaching 430 million cubic metres per day. This would provide a reliable water source that is more resilient to climate variability.

Producing and treating water deliver limited value if part of it is lost before reaching end users. Network management is therefore shifting from field inspections and reactive responses towards real-time monitoring and proactive control, supported by sensors, smart meters, hydraulic modelling and remote-control systems.

DEWA’s advanced technologies and systems have reduced water transmission and distribution losses from 42.5 percent in 1989 to 4.4 percent in 2025.

The Hydro Insight system further demonstrates DEWA’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to turn data into actionable insights, improve response times and service quality, and enhance network readiness in line with the highest international standards.

Water security, therefore, extends beyond developing new sources to managing every drop efficiently throughout the water cycle, from lower-emission desalination to treatment and reuse, and from digital networks to loss reduction.

WETEX 2026 places technology at the heart of an integrated approach to water security, climate resilience and carbon neutrality, advancing solutions that deliver water more sustainably and efficiently.