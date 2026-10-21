Lilly, Mubadala Bio announce landmark agreement to advance pharmaceutical contract manufacturing in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Mubadala Bio today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the localised packaging and logistics of Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines in Abu Dhabi, marking an important step in a shared commitment to advancing the emirate’s growing life sciences ecosystem.

The partnership was announced at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026 by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, and Nabil Daoud, President and General Manager, Intercontinental, Eli Lilly and Company.

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chairman of Mubadala Bio, and Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President and General Manager, Lilly Gulf (UAE, Kuwait and Qatar).

The collaboration brings together Lilly’s global expertise in discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines with Mubadala Bio’s integrated life sciences platform and growing international footprint. Together, the companies aim to build advanced pharmaceutical capabilities in Abu Dhabi, combining international investment and expertise to enhance Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem and deepen its connections across the global value chain.

This partnership will be supported from a 125,000 sqm site in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, comprising packaging and warehousing facilities that further strengthen the company's pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, packaging and logistics capabilities and its ability to serve global industry partners from the UAE.

Today’s announcement builds on the UAE’s leadership in advancing access to innovative medicines and strengthening personalised healthcare. On 3rd April 2026, the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) approved Foundayo™ (orforglipron) for chronic weight management, making the UAE the second country in the world to register the medicine.

In Abu Dhabi, the treatment was introduced for eligible patients under the Personalized Weight Management Program, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) in June 2025. Similarly, the UAE was an early launch market for Mounjaro (tirzepetide) in August 2022 following the US FDA approval.

“This agreement represents an important step in strengthening our long-term presence in the UAE and contributing to the continued development of its life sciences ecosystem,” said Nabil Daoud, President and General Manager, Intercontinental Hub at Eli Lilly and Company. “By bringing Lilly’s global medicines expertise together with Mubadala Bio’s capabilities, we have the opportunity to develop advanced pharmaceutical capabilities in the UAE, while continuing to support our shared ambition to improve health outcomes for patients.”

For Mubadala Bio, the collaboration builds on its growing position as an Abu Dhabi-headquartered life sciences company with an expanding international footprint. Through investments, partnerships and integrated capabilities across biopharma and pharmaceutical logistics, Mubadala Bio is working to advance drug security, expand contract manufacturing capabilities and position Abu Dhabi as global hub for life sciences serving global markets.

“The agreement with Lilly is a defining moment for Mubadala Bio. By signing this agreement we are placing the UAE at the forefront of global healthcare, strengthening the nation's supply in key therapeutic areas and building capabilities that will serve our country for decades to come,” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chairman of Mubadala Bio. “It shows the confidence that one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies has in the UAE as a trusted partner and a base to serve the region and global markets. This is what it means to build a national life sciences champion: bringing world-class medicines closer to home, creating high-value jobs, and advancing Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a leading global life sciences hub.”