Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 28th WETEX exhibition

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, emphasised that Dubai, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

He inaugurated the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

“Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for investment and innovation, as well as a leading destination for hosting international conferences, exhibitions and events that bring together leading companies, investors, decision-makers and experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, forge partnerships, explore advanced technologies and innovative solutions, and shape the future of vital sectors. The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition embodies this ambitious vision by attracting quality investments, fostering strategic partnerships and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies across the energy, water and environmental sectors. It effectively bridges innovation with investment opportunities and projects that deliver sustainable economic and environmental impact. We are confident that this year’s edition will expand the horizons of international cooperation, stimulate future investments and accelerate the development of solutions that support sustainability, thereby enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its role as an active partner in advancing sustainable development worldwide,” said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was welcomed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of DEWA, and senior DEWA officials.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower); Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar); Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO of Enoc Group; Raad Al-Saady, MD of ACWA; Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; DEWA Board Members, ambassadors, consuls and diplomats, as well as officials from government and private sector entities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, WETEX has, over 28 years, established its position as a leading global platform for sustainability, the green economy and future technologies. It brings together businesses, investors, decision-makers and innovators to explore opportunities, forge partnerships and review the latest innovative solutions across the energy, water and environment sectors. The growing international participation reflects confidence in Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.”

Al Tayer noted that this year’s edition of WETEX brings together 3,000 exhibitors from 60 countries, features 13 international pavilions, spans an area of 85,000 square metres, and has attracted 60 local and international sponsors.

Tour of the exhibition

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum toured WETEX and reviewed the latest technologies and solutions presented by local, regional and international entities, companies and organisations in clean and renewable energy, water, sustainability, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, decarbonisation and related sectors.

He also visited a number of participating international pavilions and exhibition stands, including those of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Empower, ENOC, alfanar, Masdar, Siemens Energy, Green Oasis General Contracting, Larsen & Toubro, Ducab, DAMAC, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), and Mai Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was briefed on DEWA’s leading projects, initiatives and digital solutions in clean and renewable energy, energy storage, water security, AI, smart grids, digital transformation, sustainability and green mobility.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

He also reviewed the latest developments at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, whose current production capacity stands at 4,660 megawatts (MW) and is expected to exceed 8,000MW by 2030. DEWA’s stand features a model of Phase 7 of the solar park that will add 2,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity from photovoltaic solar panels and include a 1,400MW battery energy storage system with a six-hour storage capacity, providing a total storage capacity of 8,400 megawatt-hours. This makes it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects. The project will be implemented using the independent power producer model.

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project is the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. The project produces about 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour, with a gas tank that can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen produced using solar energy.

The Hassyan Reverse-Osmosis Seawater Desalination Plant is the world’s largest seawater desalination project using reverse-osmosis technology. With investments totalling AED 3.377 billion, the project is DEWA’s first under the independent water producer (IWP) model and will reach this year a production capacity of 180 million gallons of desalinated water per day.

The Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant is the first of its kind in the GCC region, with a production capacity of 250 megawatts, a storage capacity of up to 1,500 megawatt-hours and an operational lifespan of up to 80 years.

The system is the world’s first AI-driven Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller (GTIC), enhancing the operational efficiency of gas turbines and increasing the generation capacity of 14 gas turbine units at the Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex.

Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, is showcasing the latest products and advanced solutions from its three subsidiaries: Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, InfraX and DigitalX.

On the sidelines of WETEX, DEWA is organising specialised seminars and panel discussions featuring leading experts and specialists from around the world across dedicated venues covering renewable energy, sustainability, innovation, future technologies, water, health and safety, and other key topics.

In conjunction with WETEX, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA and the World Green Economy Organisation are organising the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 21st and 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy’.