DFWAC study reveals high regard for family values ​​within Emirati society

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced the findings of its “Family Communication and Cohesion” study, which revealed a high level of awareness of the importance of family communication within UAE society.

The findings were announced as part of an accompanying exhibition at the second Family Forum, organised by the Foundation under the theme “A Closer Family… A Stronger Society.” The forum was held in conjunction with the Year of the Family 2026.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Director General of the Foundation, affirmed that the study’s findings reflect the importance participants attach to family bonds and values in light of the changes brought about by contemporary life.

She said: “What is truly encouraging is that face-to-face communication and family gatherings continue to hold an important place in the lives of our families, despite the rapid transformations taking place.”

The study found that social media has become an important part of family relationships, with 80% of participants believing that it plays a significant role in communication among family members without replacing direct human interaction.

Meanwhile, 77% of participants reported sharing at least one meal a day with their family members, while 79% said they celebrate family occasions. These practices provide opportunities for interaction, strengthen family closeness, and contribute to preserving family bonds.