SACC 2026 opens on Thursday with 150+ activities

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Animation, comics, gaming and live entertainment take over Aljada, on Thursday as the fourth Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC 2026) opens with more than 150 activities and an international line-up of creators, artists and industry experts for four days of creativity, learning and entertainment.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the conference runs until October 25, bringing together more than 75 speakers from over 30 countries. The programme features over 55 workshops and specialised masterclasses, more than 40 talks, panel discussions and seminars, 10 film screenings and three orchestral concerts.

This year’s expanded edition brings animation and comics together on a single platform, with an international line-up of creators who have worked on acclaimed films including Monsters, Inc., Toy Story and The Incredibles. They will be joined by executives and representatives from leading regional and international animation studios, production companies and creative organisations.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from the professionals behind these productions, discover how some of the world’s best-known animated characters and stories were created, and explore the latest animation and production techniques. The conference will also offer opportunities to develop projects, build industry connections and explore international markets.

The conference’s two main tracks, Animation and Comics, will offer an in-depth look at the creative processes and techniques behind both industries. The Animation programme will cover the production of animated films and television series, from developing ideas, writing scripts and designing characters to storyboarding, traditional and digital animation, stop-motion, motion capture, dubbing and voice acting.

For comics enthusiasts, the programme will feature workshops and sessions on drawing, cartooning, writing, visual storytelling, character design and world-building.

Industry discussions will cover intellectual property, financing, co-production, publishing, distribution, international collaboration and studio development. Live demonstrations will give visitors a closer look at drawing, animation and character creation techniques.

Beyond the workshops and discussions, three orchestral concerts will bring popular music from films, anime and Disney productions to the stage. An interactive workshop will also explore how soundtracks are created for animation and how music helps shape scenes and characters.

Visitors can step behind the microphone, meet international artists and discover rare comics as SACC 2026 introduces a range of new interactive experiences. At the Dubbing Corner, fans can learn the basics of voice acting and try their hand at dubbing characters in selected scenes.

Artist Alley will provide local and regional artists with a space to showcase and sell their work directly to visitors, while Meet the Artist will give fans the chance to meet and interact with international artists taking part in the conference.

Comic book enthusiasts can explore a selection of vintage and rare comics and collectables at the Comic Wall, curated in collaboration with private collectors. The TCG Zone will bring together four specialist trading card game vendors, where visitors can browse the latest releases, buy cards and trade with fellow collectors.

Gaming fans can test their skills in a dedicated area featuring video games, board games, arcade games and daily challenges. Game Masters will also lead guided gaming sessions for visitors.

Three esports tournaments will give players the chance to compete in EA Sports FC 27, Tekken 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing gaming enthusiasts together for competitive play.

SACC 2026 will bring creators, publishers, producers, studio representatives, distributors and technology companies together through its expanded Business-to-Business (B2B) Programme, offering opportunities to build professional connections and explore potential partnerships.

Participants will be able to discuss co-productions, develop creative projects and meet potential partners directly. The programme will also facilitate the exchange of industry expertise, help creators prepare projects for production and commercial distribution, and support Arab talent seeking access to international markets.

The conference also aims to connect emerging talent with established professionals, support skills development and encourage collaboration across the animation and comics industries. These efforts are intended to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a centre for creative industry development.