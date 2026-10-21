'Nama' Initiative launches from Al Ain to revive underutilised farms, economically empower farmers

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has launched the “Nama” Initiative, which aims to revive a number of underutilised farms in the Al Ain region and transform them into sustainable agricultural, tourism and commercial destinations centred on authentic agricultural experiences, innovation and digital empowerment.

The initiative will enhance the agricultural sector’s contribution to the local economy and support Abu Dhabi’s drive towards economic diversification and sustainable development.

Amid the rapid expansion of the agri-tourism sector and growing demand for experiences connected to nature and the UAE’s environment, the Initiative aims to enable farms in the Al Ain region to realise their potential and strengthen their role as sustainable tourism and agricultural destinations. Owners of selected eligible farms will receive specialised content on farm management, the development of agricultural and heritage experiences, and the enhancement of operational processes, alongside technical and field-based consultations to help enhance their farms’ readiness to receive visitors and transform them into profitable economic ventures.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri affirmed that the Nama Initiative represents an important step in supporting the implementation of economic activity regulations governing farms, which have enabled farm owners and licensed establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to undertake 145 approved economic activities. This enhances the efficiency of farm utilisation and their economic viability.

The Initiative also helps empower a number of farm owners to develop innovative business models and transform their farms into productive and profitable economic ventures. He affirmed that joint efforts and the integration of expertise among institutions are fundamental to the Initiative’s success and to maximising its impact on society and the agricultural sector.

He said: “This Initiative reinforces ADAFSA’s efforts to achieve the sustainability of the agricultural sector and enhance the efficiency of farm utilisation by providing an integrated system of technical, operational and financial support that enables owners of eligible farms to generate a worthwhile economic return. Enabling farmers to undertake economic activities, including plant production and related supporting activities, supporting food activities, and recreational activities that enhance the agri-tourism experience, contributes to transforming farms into attractive economic and tourism destinations and strengthens their role in food security and the local economy, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building an advanced, diversified and sustainable agricultural sector.”

For his part, Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, affirmed that the Nama Initiative represents an innovative model for community and economic development, combining sustainable empowerment, the revival of agricultural heritage and greater local community participation in economic activity. This supports Abu Dhabi’s drive towards a diversified and sustainable economy and enhances the role of community initiatives in creating tangible social and economic impact.

He said: “The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will provide an integrated support system encompassing governance, financial management and coordination among partners, helping owners of eligible farms develop their businesses, improve their quality of life and enhance their participation in the local economy.”

The Initiative represents a genuine opportunity to transform a number of Al Ain farms into vibrant destinations that bring together nature, culture and economic activity, opening new horizons for farmers, entrepreneurs and the community, and supporting the development of a comprehensive and sustainable development ecosystem.

The Initiative embodies a new business model for farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through an integrated system of strategic partnerships covering technical and operational support, digital empowerment, the development of agri-tourism experiences and the revival of agricultural heritage. It will also enable eligible farms to develop innovative business models capable of generating sustainable income and creating new employment opportunities.

The Initiative will begin with a pilot phase covering a number of selected farms in the Al Ain region, with subsequent expansion based on evaluation results, performance indicators and the quality of the experience. The pilot phase includes comprehensive farm assessments, the provision of technical and operational support, and the launch of promotional campaigns to raise awareness of agri-tourism and heritage tourism, in addition to monitoring performance and measuring the Initiative’s economic and social impact.