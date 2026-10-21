SFRA develops 'Marsa' platform for fishermen’s services

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA) signed a contract with Smart Galaxy Software Solutions (SGS) to develop "Marsa”, an integrated digital platform, electronic system, and smart application to manage the affairs of fishermen and provide them with essential services. This initiative aligns with the Authority’s efforts to enhance its services and advance digital transformation, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s strategic direction to improve the efficiency of government services and streamline the customer journey.

The contract was signed on behalf of the Authority by His Excellency Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazi, Chairman of SFRA, and on behalf of the company by Dr Osama Mahmoud Othman, General Manager of Smart Galaxy Software Solutions.

"Marsa" is the first comprehensive digital platform dedicated to fishermen in the Emirate of Sharjah. It supports more than 1,300 fishermen registered with the Authority by providing 17 digital services, including the issuance and renewal of fishing licences, the transfer of ownership of fishing vessels, the issuance of permits for artificial fishing reefs (fish-aggregating devices), and the transfer of fishermen’s files.

Furthermore, the platform will automate the Authority’s internal procedures—covering everything from application receipt and approval stages to site inspections and electronic archiving.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazi, Chairman of SFRA, stated: "The 'Marsa' platform project marks a significant milestone in the Authority’s digital transformation journey. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the services provided to fishermen, simplifying their access, and reducing the time and effort required to complete transactions—ultimately elevating the user experience and boosting institutional operational efficiency.

Through this platform, we aim to establish an integrated digital ecosystem that consolidates services for fishermen under one umbrella. This will facilitate the automation of procedures and the refinement of operational mechanisms, aligning with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision to advance government services and improve their quality, while also strengthening the management and sustainability of the fisheries sector."

Services on the "Marsa" platform will be accessible via the Sharjah Digital Platform. This initiative helps unify government services within a single digital interface, allowing fishermen to manage their transactions through a single account and eliminating redundant document submissions, thereby ensuring a smoother and more convenient service experience.

The platform is expected to shorten transaction processing times, reduce the need for in-person visits, and provide 24/7 access to services. It will also provide accurate, up-to-date data to support decision-making, planning, and development in the fisheries sector.

The agreement includes technical support and maintenance services, as well as training for the Authority’s staff in using the system. This ensures the platform remains fully operational and efficient, while supporting the continuity and ongoing development of digital services.