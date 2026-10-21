World Bank Group launches first Digital Strategy to expand access,c reate Jobs

SEOUL, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) — The World Bank Group on Tuesday launched its first digital strategy, bringing together its public and private sector capabilities to help developing countries expand affordable digital access, improve services, and create jobs.

The strategy addresses four priorities: expanding connectivity; making devices and data more affordable; strengthening digital services and skills; and helping countries build the foundations to benefit from artificial intelligence.

“Digital technology can help countries create jobs and make scarce resources go further. Realizing that potential requires a comprehensive approach—from reliable connectivity and affordable devices to digital skills and useful services,” said World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. “Our first digital strategy brings these pieces together, helping countries build the foundations to benefit from today’s digital tools and the promise of small AI—AI for the people.”

The launch comes as developing countries face twin challenges: constrained resources and a growing need for jobs. Over the next 10 to 15 years, 1.2 billion young people will reach working age in developing countries, while their economies are projected to create about 420 million jobs.

Digital technology can support job creation across the World Bank Group’s five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health care, tourism, and value-added manufacturing. It can help businesses reach customers, improve productivity, and access finance, while reducing the cost of delivering public services.

Yet substantial barriers remain. Over 2 billion people were offline globally in 2025. Only 23% of people in low-income countries used the internet, compared with 94% in high-income countries. Many people live within network coverage but cannot afford a smartphone or data, lack digital skills, or have limited access to services relevant to their needs.

Complementing the strategy’s AI readiness and adaptation priority, the World Bank Group also announced the AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative. This is a new effort to help governments in emerging markets access affordable compute capacity—and put small AI to productive use—through shared, pay-as-you-go GPU infrastructure (specialized computing power used to develop and run AI applications), offering a practical alternative to standalone national data centers. The initiative will have an initial focus on Africa and Latin America.