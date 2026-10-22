Syrian photographer Ali Mohamad wins HIPA's 15th Photography Content Creator Award

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has named Syrian photographer Dr. Ali Mohamad the winner of the Photography Content Creator Award in its 15th edition, held under the theme "Family", in recognition of his contributions to bridging advanced technology and visual arts through Arabic-language content and making complex technological concepts accessible to creative professionals.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, expressed his pleasure at announcing the winner of the Photography Content Creator Award for the "Family" edition.

He said HIPA seeks to recognise projects and initiatives that combine quality with a lasting impact on audiences, describing Dr. Ali Mohamad as a passionate advocate of creative empowerment and innovative, effective education that makes a meaningful difference to learners.

He added that honouring creative professionals through special awards is central to HIPA's mission, inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and patron of the award, to support the arts and encourage cultural and intellectual creativity.

Dr. Ali Mohamad said winning an award of this calibre goes beyond recognition of work accomplished with excellence. It also serves as a guiding principle and an ethical and professional responsibility, shaping the recipient's conduct, decisions, activities and future vision.

Dr. Ali Mohamad recently conducted a workshop at Etihad Museum in Dubai entitled "AI and the Future of Photography", during which he presented a comprehensive overview of AI tools and their role in image creation, editing and creative workflows.

The workshop attracted exceptional interest, reflected in early registrations, attendance, audience engagement and positive feedback from participants.