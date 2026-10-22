DEWA achieves 75% of targets for 21 services in three months

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that the authority had achieved 75% of its targets for 21 services within three months, including 16 AI-powered services, and was working to achieve 100% of its targets over the next three months.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), currently being held in Dubai, Al Tayer praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his continued support for DEWA.

Al Tayer said DEWA now has Emirati professionals occupying first-, second- and third-tier leadership positions, stressing that the achievement was attributable to the dedication and collective efforts of the authority's employees rather than any individual.

Abdulrahim Sultan, Director-General of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), said the organisation seeks to transform dialogue at WGES into practical public-private partnerships, with governments proposing projects and private-sector companies implementing them in cooperation with government entities.

He said WGEO works with 96 member countries, which offer diverse projects and promising opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Sultan highlighted the importance of international conferences, particularly WGES and the Conferences of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including the upcoming conference in Türkiye, as well as the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

He said these events strengthen public- and private-sector engagement and provide opportunities to explore government projects implemented in partnership with private companies.

He added that governments are increasingly encouraging private-sector participation and prioritising private companies in project implementation, particularly businesses owned by or involving investment from citizens. He noted several examples of citizens participating in government projects, including major developments.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), said the UAE has developed advanced expertise in solar energy, water management, the use of treated water and energy conservation.

He highlighted the UAE's progress in district cooling compared with many international markets, noting that Empower is among the world's largest district cooling companies, with a production capacity of two million refrigeration tonnes.