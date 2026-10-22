Fourth Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival begins Thursday

AL DHAFRA, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival will begin on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the Camel Racing Federation, the festival will run until 25th October, featuring 104 races across the Haqayiq, Laqaya and Iza'a categories.

Camels will compete for 12 trophies, with four allocated to each category, alongside valuable cash and in-kind prizes for the winners.

Organisers expect strong participation following the high turnout among camel owners from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in previous editions.

The organising committee confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the festival at the camel racetrack in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.