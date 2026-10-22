du's nine-month net profit rises 10.8% to AED2.4 billion

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) reported a 10.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to AED2.4 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by sustained demand for connectivity and digital services.

The company's revenue rose 6.2% year-on-year to AED12.3 billion during the nine-month period, benefiting from continued demand and a stable macroeconomic environment. Service revenue increased 6.8% to AED9 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 9.2% to AED6 billion, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 1.3 percentage points to 48.7%.

During the third quarter, du secured a 20-year renewal of its Public Telecommunications Licence and a three-year extension of the royalty regime, providing greater long-term regulatory visibility and operational continuity.

The company was also included in the MSCI UAE Standard Index and the FTSE All-World Index after meeting the relevant eligibility requirements, particularly those relating to liquidity.

du's mobile subscriber base increased by 3.3%, while its fixed-line subscriber base grew by 5.2%.

Third-quarter revenue rose 7.1% year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin remained stable at 47.7%. Net profit increased 7.3% to AED786 million.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said the company's performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflected the resilience of its operations and its continued focus on purposeful growth.

He added that investments in data centres, cloud computing and advanced connectivity services were enabling du to expand its operations beyond traditional telecommunications services.