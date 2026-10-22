Wall Street closes higher, Nasdaq gains 1.05%

NEW YORK, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street's major stock indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which gained more than 1%.

The S&P 500 rose 44.64 points, or 0.58%, to 7,757.74, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 276.80 points, or 1.05%, to 26,701.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 355.90 points, or 0.68%, to close at 52,851.78, according to preliminary data.

The gains were driven by a rally in technology and AI-related stocks, supported by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, particularly from SpaceX, which boosted investor confidence.

Wall Street’s gains were fuelled by a rally in technology and AI-related shares, as upbeat corporate earnings strengthened investor sentiment.