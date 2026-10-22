UK inflation rises to 11-month high

LONDON, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- UK inflation rose to 3.5 percent in September, its highest level in 11 months, up from 3.1 percent in August and exceeding forecasts of 3.4 percent.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said rising transport costs, driven by higher fuel prices, were the main contributor to the acceleration in inflation. Transport inflation rose to 6.6 percent from 4.6 percent in August.

The ONS added that the average price of petrol reached 169.5 pence per litre, its highest level since August 2022, while the average price of diesel rose to 192.5 pence per litre, its highest level since July of the same year.