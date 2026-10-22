WMO warns El Niño could be strongest in four decades

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that the current El Niño event could be unprecedented in strength, potentially exceeding monitoring records from the past four decades, with sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific forecast to rise to 3.8 degrees Celsius above average, bringing risks of droughts, floods and extreme heat across large parts of the world.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned that some 50 million people could face increased hunger, while the economic impact on African countries could range between US$10 billion and US$20 billion.

Fletcher said the UN Central Emergency Response Fund had released more than $50 million to support 11 countries most exposed to the risks.

He warned that the next two weeks would be critical to securing urgent funding and assistance, particularly in East Africa, before the humanitarian crisis worsens.