UAE Team L’IMAD tops 2026 UCI Women’s World Team Ranking

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team L’IMAD has topped the 2026 UCI Women’s World Team Ranking for the first time in their history, finishing ahead of FDJ United–SUEZ and Team SD Worx–Protime.

The achievement marked a historic milestone following five years of sustained investment, strategic development and commitment to excellence in international women’s cycling.

The team secured 30 UCI road victories through nine different riders during the season, with Elisa Longo Borghini winning the overall title at the UAE Tour Women, Paula Blasi claiming victories at the Amstel Gold Race and La Vuelta a España, Karlijn Swinkels winning Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Dominika Włodarczyk securing two victories at Itzulia Women.

The team also delivered a strong performance at the Tour de France Femmes, where Elisa Longo Borghini finished third overall. She also claimed a stage victory at the Giro d’Italia Women, while the team secured medals at the UCI Road World Championships and European Championships.

Other riders, including Eleonora Gasparrini, Lara Gillespie and Maeva Squiban, recorded notable results throughout the season. Squiban concluded her campaign with victory at the Chrono des Nations, following her European title in the Mixed Relay Team Time Trial.

Melissa Moncada, President of UAE Team L’IMAD, described the world number-one ranking as a historic milestone and a proud achievement for Abu Dhabi and the UAE, reflecting five years of commitment, a clear vision and collective dedication.

She attributed the achievement to the efforts of the riders, sporting staff, management and partners, stressing that reaching the top of the world rankings reinforces the team's responsibility to continue developing talent, raising performance standards and contributing to the future of women's cycling.

Moncada added that the team remains committed to strengthening its international standing, developing its sporting structure and attracting international talent, enabling riders to compete at the highest level while supporting sustainable growth in women's cycling.

The achievement coincides with UAE Team Emirates–XRG securing the top position in the men's world rankings, reflecting the UAE's growing standing in international cycling.