Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, have discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in support of both countries' development priorities.

During a telephone call, the two ministers also discussed regional developments and the overall situation in the region.