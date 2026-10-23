Humaid bin Ammar reviews projects, outcomes of Ajman Lab

AJMAN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council and Leader of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, reviewed the projects and ideas developed by participants in the Ajman AI Lab during his visit on Thursday, marking the conclusion of the two-day lab, which brought together representatives of government entities and members of the programme’s committees.

Sheikh Humaid began his tour by viewing an introductory display highlighting the lab’s objectives, methodology and expected outcomes, alongside the key milestones of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme and the stages involved in developing and approving projects.

He then visited the participating teams, where he was briefed on proposed AI use cases and the challenges they aim to address. Engaging in discussions with participants about their ideas, he praised their efforts and emphasised the importance of developing practical solutions that deliver tangible benefits to people’s daily lives and improve the quality of government services.

The lab was organised as part of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council. The programme aims to drive government-wide adoption of artificial intelligence across various sectors, enhance service delivery and improve operational efficiency, in support of Ajman Vision 2030.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi affirmed that the true value of artificial intelligence lies not in the technology itself, but in its ability to make a tangible, positive difference in people’s lives by enabling government services that are more accessible, efficient and responsive to their needs.

He said: “We are pleased with the ideas and efforts we have seen, which reflect the capabilities and ambitions of our government professionals. We look forward to seeing these ideas translated into practical projects that make a real difference in people’s lives. We have great confidence in the participants and their ability to lead this transformation within their respective entities, working together as one team to develop innovative solutions that serve the Ajman community.”

The lab served as a practical milestone in the programme, enabling participants to apply the Government of Ajman’s Conceptual Framework for Artificial Intelligence Use Cases to translate real-world workplace challenges into use cases for further assessment and development. This process followed a structured methodology that considers institutional readiness, risks, levels of autonomy and expected value.

Over the two days, representatives of government entities took part in interactive sessions and hands-on activities focused on identifying opportunities for AI-assisted applications, formulating initial use cases, reviewing and prioritising them, and developing detailed concepts for selected projects, including their implementation requirements.

The lab resulted in a portfolio of innovative projects and ideas developed by participants in response to the actual challenges and needs of government entities. These will undergo further study, evaluation and prioritisation during the next phases of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme.

The lab also strengthened collaboration and knowledge exchange among government entities, highlighting the role of participating government professionals in identifying opportunities and developing solutions. It further supported knowledge transfer to teams within their respective entities and helped prepare promising projects for further assessment under the programme.

The Ajman AI Lab represents a step towards translating the government’s ambitions in artificial intelligence into projects with practical development and implementation potential, strengthening the Government of Ajman’s readiness for the future while placing people’s needs at the heart of its transformation priorities.