Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince receives Governor of Uzbekistan's Khorezm Region

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received Jurabek Rakhimov, Governor of Uzbekistan's Khorezm Region, and Umid Shadiev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, along with their accompanying delegation, at Nad Al Habi Majlis today.

The Crown Prince welcomed the guests, exchanging cordial talks on strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE and Uzbekistan, as well as ways to enhance communication in support of mutual interests.