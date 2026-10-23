FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 to feature 189 member associations

BAKU, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 will kick off in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, with 189 FIFA Member Associations participating, including 78 making their first appearance in a FIFA World Cup competition.

The new event combines international football competition with educational activities, meetings with FIFA Legends and awareness campaigns as part of FIFA's strategy to develop young talent and provide opportunities for aspiring players worldwide.

Roberto Grassi, FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments, said in a statement published on FIFA's official website today that the competition was an ambitious global project reflecting FIFA's commitment to providing opportunities for younger generations.

He noted that many players would be travelling abroad and representing their national teams for the first time, while praising the cooperation with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) in organising the inaugural edition.

The six-day competition will feature no knockout rounds, ensuring that all teams play as many international matches as possible. It will comprise a qualification stage followed by a tournament stage across six tiers, with the Tier A winner crowned champion.

Matches will be played in an eight-a-side format over two 20-minute halves, with rolling substitutions and smaller pitches suited to the players' age group. Participants will also take part in educational programmes, meetings with football Legends and awareness activities.

The FIFA Council approved the introduction of festival-style U-15 tournaments for boys and girls in December 2025, open to all 211 FIFA Member Associations. The 2026 boys' edition will feature 189 associations, while the inaugural girls' tournament will take place in 2027, ahead of annual competitions for both from 2028.

Baku will host the matches at the Hovsan Competition Complex, while Baku Crystal Hall will stage the opening ceremony and finals. All participating teams will be accommodated in a single Athletes' Village.

The event is being organised jointly by FIFA and AFFA, with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

Palestine and Lebanon are among the 78 member associations making their FIFA World Cup debut, alongside 76 others from across the world.