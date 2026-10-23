China issues revised administrative measures for outbound investment

BEIJING, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Thursday unveiled revised administrative measures for outbound investment, aiming to provide stronger institutional safeguards for its development and security.

The measures, released by the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, will take effect on 1st December 2026, replacing the existing rules enacted in 2017, Xinhua News Agency reported.

China's outbound investment has maintained steady growth in recent years. By the end of 2025, the country's outbound investment stock had reached nearly US$3.4 trillion, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.