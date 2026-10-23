New York City bans horse-drawn carriages from June 2028

NEW YORK, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The New York City Council voted on Thursday to ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets and Central Park beginning in June 2028, ending a historic tourist attraction and long-standing industry.

Out of the city's 51 lawmakers, 40 supported the bill, which was backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who earlier this month said the horse-drawn carriage industry would come to an end. Seven council members voted against it and two abstained.

Support for the ban grew after an 18-year-old Indian tourist died in June when he was thrown from a carriage after the horse bolted while the driver had stepped away to take a photograph of the tourist.