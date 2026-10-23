Abu Dhabi witnesses unveiling of Team Dalma as participant in Hexagon World Series 2027 padel tournament

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Dalma, a new professional padel team, has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi ahead of its debut in the Hexagon World Series 2027, with a player line-up featuring Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Sofia Araújo and Giulia Dal Pozzo.

The series is the first official professional team padel circuit governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP), with Abu Dhabi among the destinations on its international calendar.

Named after Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Island, Team Dalma draws inspiration from one of the UAE’s oldest inhabited destinations, with archaeological evidence dating back more than 7,000 years and a rich history as an important pearl-trading centre.

The men’s pair comprises Argentina’s Agustín Tapia and Spain’s Arturo Coello, both currently ranked world No. 1 by the FIP. Tapia has won 65 titles across major professional circuits, while Coello, who became the youngest world No. 1 in padel history, has won 58. The pair return to Abu Dhabi, where they won the World Padel Tour Modon Abu Dhabi Master in 2023 in their first tournament together.

For the women’s pair, Portugal’s Sofia Araújo and Italy’s Giulia Dal Pozzo will form a new partnership. Araújo has reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6 and won four titles across major professional circuits, including three Premier Padel titles, while Dal Pozzo made history in 2026 as the first Italian woman to reach the semi-finals of a Premier Padel Major.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Hexagon World Series finale, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with FIP, will give residents, fans and players access to an elite sporting event, contribute to the growing padel community, support emerging talent, and encourage players of all backgrounds and abilities to connect with the international padel community.