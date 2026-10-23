12th International Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th SEHA International Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Conference (SINMAC 2026) opened on Friday at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, with more than 2,000 specialists taking part in the three-day event.

Organised by SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, under the theme "Transforming Family Health Beyond Borders Through Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Excellence", the conference focuses on strengthening collaboration among healthcare professionals to deliver integrated, patient- and family-centred care.

The event brings together healthcare practitioners, decision-makers, researchers and educators to explore ways to address the evolving needs of patients, families and communities.

Its scientific programme covers advances in clinical practice, education, research, innovation, leadership and healthcare policy, with a focus on applying new approaches to improve patient care.

Muayyad Mohammad Hussein, Chief Nursing Officer at SEHA and President of SINMAC 2026, said, “Our colleagues are often the people families turn to with questions, concerns, or uncertainty. Supporting their professional growth means recognising the judgement they bring to care and giving them opportunities to influence how services develop. We want this conference to make space for their experience and ideas alongside the wider decisions shaping healthcare.”

Mahmoud Abdul Rahim Hasan, Chief Nursing Officer at SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City and Chair of the SINMAC 2026 Scientific Committee, said, “Research and innovation become more useful when professionals from different backgrounds can examine them together. The programme is designed to encourage questions about the evidence behind an approach, its relevance to a particular setting and what teams would need to apply it responsibly.”