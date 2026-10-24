Hamdan bin Zayed visits 5th Al Dhafra Dates Festival in Madinat Zayed

AL DHAFRA, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the fifth edition of the Al Dhafra Dates Festival and Auction, hosted under his patronage in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region and organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority until 25th October, 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised that caring for the date palm and preserving associated knowledge and practices reflect a profound loyalty to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his enduring commitment to the land.

He highlighted the vital role of the Al Dhafra Dates Festival and Auction in sustaining this heritage and amplifying its impact on community life.

He praised the vision and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in safeguarding Emirati heritage, reinforcing national identity, and empowering farmers and producers to advance their developmental role, thereby supporting the sustainability of local production, and enhancing the nation’s food security system.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed commenced his tour by visiting the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) pavilion, where he was briefed on the exhibits presented by the university during its participation in the festival.

He also visited the Kuwaiti pavilion, this year’s guest of honour, to view its traditional crafts and folk arts. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and the value of such exhibitions in celebrating a shared heritage and strengthening collaboration among farmers, producers, and artisans.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed received a briefing on the Palm Tree Auction, reviewing participation guidelines and reflecting its importance in preserving local palm varieties, propagating rare high-value species, and making them available to farmers.

He visited the Date Auction to review its setup and marketing channels, which bridge the gap between local producers and buyers to boost the economic standing of Emirati dates.

The tour included the pavilion of the Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts Project, an initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent, where he viewed the artisanal creations on display and learned about the project’s vital role in empowering female artisans and safeguarding traditional crafts.

Proceeding to the Date Mazayna area, he was briefed on the criteria and procedures for receiving, inspecting, and judging entries, highlighting how such competitions celebrate the superior quality of Emirati dates and encourage knowledge-sharing among growers.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also visited the Live Painting Studio and observed artworks inspired by the date palm and local environment. He noted the studio’s key role in showcasing creative talent and embedding cultural heritage into contemporary artistic expression.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed concluded the tour with a visit to the pavilion of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

He said, "The date palm legacy is fundamental to our identity and a duty inherited across generations. We are dedicated to keeping its heritage and practices active among our youth. The Al Dhafra Dates Festival pairs pride in our roots with direct support for producers, creating avenues to trade knowledge, market products, and reinforce the vital connection between our people, their land, and community growth."

He added that the festival's diverse activities play a pivotal role in stimulating economic and tourism momentum across Al Dhafra Region. By offering broader opportunities for productive families, artisans, and owners of pioneering national enterprises to showcase their products and innovations, the festival underscores the vital need to integrate the efforts of all stakeholders in supporting local production, preserving palm varieties, and advancing sustainable practices.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, organising teams, partners, and sponsors in delivering a successful festival, and commended them for creating an environment that empowers participants to showcase their output and expertise, while offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Emirati heritage.

He was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and several officials.