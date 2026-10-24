MoIAT to showcase investment enablers, incentives to strengthen industrial resilience at Make it with ADNOC Forum

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to advance the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will showcase the ecosystem of enablers and incentives available to UAE investors and manufacturers during the second Make it with ADNOC Forum, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 25 October.

The Ministry will highlight opportunities to benefit from national ICV programmes, financing and technology transformation enablers, and industrial partnerships across the UAE.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will participate in the forum alongside senior officials, manufacturers, investors, national and international companies, industrial partners, technology providers and other stakeholders from the industrial sector.

The Ministry aims to raise awareness among investors, manufacturers and suppliers of the enablers and incentives available within the national industrial development ecosystem. These include the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, the Technology Transformation Programme, Factory Forward UAE, and the National Industrial Resilience Fund. These initiatives support the localisation of priority industries, the development of local production capabilities, greater industrial operational efficiency, and the competitiveness of UAE products in local and international markets.

The Ministry’s participation, in collaboration with ADNOC, the organiser of the event, and its strategic partners, supports the objectives of Operation 300bn by connecting market demand and industrial procurement opportunities with access to investment, financing and technology. This supports efforts to localise priority products, enhances the attractiveness of the industrial business environment, and translate demand for industrial products into opportunities for investment and expansion of local manufacturing.

The Ministry will also invite manufacturers, investors, and local and international industrial companies to participate in the sixth edition of Make it in the Emirates, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 6 May 2027.

The event will offer opportunities to explore industrial investment, local manufacturing and procurement, as well as financing solutions, technology and partnerships that support the expansion of national production capabilities, supply chain resilience and the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

Make it with ADNOC Forum brings government, national companies and the private sector together to translate procurement demand into investment, manufacturing and technology opportunities that strengthen the competitiveness of UAE industry.