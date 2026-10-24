Gold edges higher after hitting more than three-month low

CAPITALS, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices edged higher on Friday after hitting their lowest level in more than three months, but remained on course for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to US$4,030.67 per ounce, having touched US$3,986.50 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery, meanwhile, fell 0.3 percent to US$4,046.40 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver declined 1.3 percent to US$53.81 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.9 percent to US$1,557.03, and palladium shed 0.4 percent to US$1,050.50.