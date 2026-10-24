WHO urges increased surveillance after new Ebola clusters detected in DR Congo

GENEVA, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for strengthened epidemiological surveillance following the detection of new Ebola clusters in remote areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), warning that security and logistical challenges are hampering access to some areas and complicating efforts to contain the virus.

Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Incident Manager in the DRC, said the country had recorded 9,765 cases to date and nearly half – 4,727 – have died. Additionally, 30,000 contacts are being monitored each day over a three-week period.

"The positive fact is that 2,600 people in the DRC have survived Ebola," she added.

WHO called for increased funding, medical and logistical support, stronger local response capabilities and faster detection, particularly in areas affected by conflict, displacement and food insecurity.

The organisation also urged countries in the region to step up epidemiological surveillance and health screening at border crossings, while advising against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, affected countries.