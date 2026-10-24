Trump ends 50% tariffs on some Canadian products

WASHINGTON, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday to remove 50 percent tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products in a move that could benefit companies from the northern state.

President Trump's order exempted plywood sheets, some paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment, and packing crates and boxes, as well as fresh and dried seaweed, the White House said.

The changes will take effect on 30th October.

The US President imposed the 50 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports in August.