Typhoon Champi kills one, injures nearly 530 in Taiwan

TAIPEI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Typhoon Champi swept past Taiwan on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more than 530, authorities said on Saturday.

The man died on Thursday after being swept into the sea by waves at the southern tip of the island, according to reports.

The storm caused extensive damage in parts of Taiwan, with authorities recording nearly 2,200 fallen trees and more than 700 damaged buildings. More than 280,000 households were temporarily left without electricity, according to media reports.

Champi, which briefly reached super typhoon strength, has since weakened. Sustained wind speeds of up to 126 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 162 kph were recorded near the storm’s centre, Taiwan’s weather agency said.

Champi is expected to move northwards, passing the area around China’s coastal province of Zhejiang by Sunday.