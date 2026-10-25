Al Wahda clinches Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for third consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed its third consecutive Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup title at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished runner-up, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the one-day championship brought together leading athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE in the Adults and Under-21 categories. Athletes showed strong technical skills in close matches as they competed for the title.

The awards ceremony was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation; and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation, alongside Federation officials, sponsors and representatives of participating clubs and academies.

Al Wahda entered the championship aiming for a third title in a row after winning the previous two editions. Baniyas, Al Ain and Al Jazira were among the clubs competing for the trophy.

The open-belt format brought athletes of different belt ranks together, testing both their technical skills and mental preparation. Competitors had to read their opponents’ styles, choose effective techniques and manage their matches well.

The championship remains a key fixture on the domestic calendar, helping clubs and academies raise standards, prepare athletes and develop talent for the national teams. The UAE leadership’s continued support for jiu-jitsu has been central to this progress, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of the sport and a leading force in its development worldwide.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup holds a special place among our domestic competitions because it carries the President’s name and has great national importance. This motivates clubs and athletes to give their best and compete for one of the country’s most important jiu-jitsu titles.

“The matches showed the high standard of UAE jiu-jitsu and the work clubs and academies have put into preparing their athletes. Winning takes more than technical skills. Athletes must manage their matches well, read their opponents’ movements and make the right decisions at key moments. These are skills we work to develop as we prepare athletes for future competitions.”

He added, “Competition between clubs helps jiu-jitsu grow in the UAE. Regular domestic events help athletes improve their technical skills and allow coaches to assess performances and see what needs more work. This helps us develop more talent and prepare athletes to represent the national team and succeed at continental and international competitions.

“The ages of 18–21 mark an important stage in an athlete’s development. As athletes move to higher levels of competition, following a game plan and handling pressure become increasingly important. The open-belt format gave athletes a chance to test how much their skills had improved and how well they could use them against different styles.”

Ubaid Miftah Al Muhrazi, Chairman of Al Wahda Sports Games Company, said, “We are delighted to win this special title for the third time in a row. It reflects the work the club has put into preparing our athletes and making sure they were fully ready for the championship.

“We also benefited from the experience many of our athletes have gained competing with the national team. That experience helped them perform better and contributed to this success.”

Al Wahda received the trophy after a day of strong competition. The performances reflected the continued progress of UAE jiu-jitsu and highlighted promising athletes ready to keep developing through one of the country’s leading domestic events.