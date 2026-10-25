Australian Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Australian Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, handing the previously undefeated Russian his first career loss with a brutal second-round TKO at 4:54 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The victory was another major milestone in Volkanovski's legendary career. He recorded his ninth UFC featherweight title-fight victory, surpassing Jose Aldo's divisional record and strengthening his case as the greatest fighter in the division's history.

The performance added another remarkable chapter to an already historic career, making Volkanovski the new winningest champion in UFC featherweight history.

In the co-main event, Russia's Petr Yan defeated Georgian Merab Dvalishvili in a breathtaking trilogy fight to make a successful first defence of his bantamweight title.