Peace and space are on agenda of World Investment Forum 2026 for the first time

DOHA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 5000 participants, from heads of government and ministers to CEOs, sovereign wealth fund leaders, academics and civil society, will meet in Doha from 25 to 27 October for the World Investment Forum 2026 to find ways to make investment reach more economies and deliver for development.

Global foreign direct investment reached $1.6 trillion in 2025, but more than 80% went to just 20 economies, according to the World Investment Report 2026.

More than 80 sessions featuring over 400 speakers, tackle the many dimensions of investment for development: investment policy, investment promotion and special economic zones, sustainable finance, climate and oceans, entrepreneurship and small businesses, AI, and tourism and culture.

Discussions range from international investment agreements and critical minerals to sustainable stock exchanges and resilience in small island developing states. The common thread is how to steer capital to the economies and sectors that need it most.

For the first time, peace is on the World Investment Forum agenda. Reconstruction needs are rising while investment in fragile and conflict-affected economies is impacted. The Forum will explore what it takes to move capital from relief to recovery, drawing on reconstruction experience across different contexts.

Space is on the Forum agenda for the first time. Falling launch costs are opening the space economy to far more countries, and the Forum asks how developing economies can attract that investment and meaningfully participate in the sector.