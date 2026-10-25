Türkiye plans stronger energy targets through 2040, official says

ISTANBUL, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye plans to announce a revised National Energy Plan on November 5, with stronger targets extending through 2040, a senior energy official said.

Speaking at a panel at the Investment Summit Towards COP31 in Istanbul, Ahmet Ozkaya, Director General of Energy Affairs at the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, said renewable energy is essential to securing supplies, reducing import bills and achieving Türkiye’s 2053 net-zero emissions goal.

Combined wind and solar installed capacity has exceeded 44 gigawatts, he said, recalling the target announced in 2024 to increase capacity to 120 gigawatts by 2035.

“We anticipate stronger targets, particularly revised targets extending from 2035 to 2040,” Ozkaya said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

An earlier estimate put transmission and distribution investment needs at $80 billion through 2035, he said, adding that requirements would rise as the planning horizon extends to 2040.

Without grid upgrades, renewable energy ambitions would remain “just numbers and targets,” he warned.

The transition is also supporting domestic manufacturing, with local content approaching 100% in hydropower equipment, nearly 90% in solar and 60%-65% in wind, according to Ozkaya. He said the ministry is working on additional incentives to address competitive pressures facing the sector.