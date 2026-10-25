On Behalf of UAE President, Noura Al Kaabi attends commemoration of 70th anniversary of 1956 Hungarian Revolution

BUDAPEST, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended the official commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and Freedom Fight, which was held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

The commemorative events were held in the presence of András Bálint Baka, President of Hungary, Péter Magyar, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Anita Orbán, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, alongside senior officials and international dignitaries.

On the occasion, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Prime Minister Magyar, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Hungary.

For his part, Prime Minister Magyar conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for continued development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

She emphasised the UAE's appreciation for the deep bilateral relations with Hungary and the importance of further strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to advancing constructive partnerships and enhancing cooperation to achieve the shared interests of both countries and peoples.

The UAE's participation in the event reflects the strong ties of cooperation between the UAE and Hungary, as well as their mutual commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence.