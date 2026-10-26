DR Congo begins Ebola vaccine trial

KINSHASA, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has begun a clinical trial of an Ebola vaccine as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease and strengthen its health response.

The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, identify target groups and monitor any potential side effects during the study.

Experts stressed that the start of the trial does not mean the vaccine has been approved for general use or that its efficacy has been conclusively established, as this will depend on the study results and analysis of the data.

Health authorities continue to monitor cases, isolate infected patients, trace contacts and raise health awareness, while providing frontline workers with the necessary equipment to limit transmission.