UAE wins four medals in Emirates Motosurf Championship opening round

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening round of the Emirates Motosurf Championship concluded yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater, organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, with 30 male and female competitors battling across five categories. UAE competitors secured four medals.

Held over two days, the championship featured UAE competitors securing four podium finishes, including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Czech racers also demonstrated their strength, claiming eight top-three finishes across the five categories.

The competition featured Junior, Challenger, Women, Rookies and Masters categories, with a total of 15 podium positions contested.

The Rookies category witnessed a clean sweep by UAE competitors, with Obaid Saeed Al Hameli taking first place with 25 points, followed by Saeed Mohammed Al Hameli in second with 20 points, while Abdullah Ahmed Al Kaabi secured third place with 16 points.

In the Junior category, Slovakia's Sara Michaela Zuborova claimed the title with a perfect score of 50 points, followed by Kuwait's Mohammed Jassim Shaaban in second place with 40 points, while Czech racer Sebastian Strycek finished third with 32 points.

Czech competitors dominated the Challenger category, sweeping all three podium positions. Lukas Schneider secured first place with 50 points, followed by compatriot Matthias Parvik in second with 40 points, while Jan Matouska completed the podium in third place with 32 points.

In the Women's category, Slovakia's Sara Michaela Zuborova continued her impressive performance, securing first place with 50 points. Czech racer Mariana Navarova finished second with 40 points, while the UAE's Hessa Hamad Al Qubaisi claimed third place with 32 points.

In the Masters category, Czech racer Matthias Novotny claimed first place with 50 points, followed by compatriot Alex Lukschneider in second with 40 points, while Cyprus' Mike Michaelides finished third with 32 points.

The opening round produced several notable statistics, including Slovakia's Sara Zuborova winning two titles across different categories with perfect scores. Czech competitors swept the Challenger podium, while UAE racers achieved a similar clean sweep in the Rookies category. Overall, Emirati competitors secured four of the championship's 15 podium positions.

At the conclusion of the competition, the winners were honoured by Thani Al Qemzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club; Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy; Jumaa Al Qubaisi, Team Abu Dhabi Supervisor; and Ahmed Al Taher, General Supervisor of the Race.

The championship reflects Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club's continued efforts to develop modern marine sports and expand participation by organising competitive events that bring together national talents and international racers, helping athletes enhance their skills and prepare for upcoming competitions.