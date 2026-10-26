EAD takes Source-to-Sea initiative to Bali ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) participated in the 11th GEF Biennial International Waters Conference (IWC11), organised by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Bali, Indonesia.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG 14, was among the keynote speakers at the opening ceremony.

On the sidelines of the conference, EAD held the third chapter of its global Source-to-Sea initiative, with Dr. Al Dhaheri leading a side event titled “From Source to Large Marine Ecosystems: Where Water Meets Life”, attended by experts, policymakers and representatives of international organisations.

During the session, Dr. Al Dhaheri presented Abu Dhabi’s experience in managing water resources and the marine environment under a single regulatory authority. She highlighted the role of evidence-based governance in linking freshwater management with the protection of marine ecosystems.

She emphasised the importance of this approach in supporting SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation and SDG 14 on life below water.

EAD’s global Source-to-Sea initiative aims to advance integrated water governance, built on the principle of managing water as a connected system, from inland sources and aquifers to rivers, coasts and the ocean.

It also showcases Abu Dhabi’s experience in water resources management and reuse, linking these efforts with marine ecosystem protection to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise in addressing water and environmental challenges.

Launched by EAD at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York in July, the initiative continued in Seoul in the brotherly Republic of Korea in September before reaching its third stop in Bali.

These efforts aim to strengthen international dialogue and the exchange of solutions and expertise ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December 2026.